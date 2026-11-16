A combined choir of singers from the Newark Valley area are proud to present a Christmas Cantata "The Promise of Light”. This holiday choral presentation celebrates God’s gift of eternal light to mankind.

The cantata will be held on Sunday December 13th, 2026 7:00pm at the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, 63 South Main Street, Newark Valley, NY.

This free musical celebration will be directed by Mrs. Jewel Griffith and accompanied by Brenda Yeier and Taylor Masters. If inclement weather causes cancellation, the Cantata will be held on the following Monday the 12/14/26 at the same time and location.

