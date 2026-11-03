Creative Writing Class: Home-Water

Join us for a guided creative writing class in reverence of water and resistance to all that threatens it, taught by Tompkins County poet laureate, nicole v basta.

75 minutes of creative writing for teens and adults around the topics of water, homewater, ecocide, threats to our water, and resisting data center development. This offering is for everyone who connects to writing, with water, and with believing a better world is possible.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.nicolevbasta.com/home-water.

nicole v basta's poems have found homes in Ploughshares, Blackbird, Third Coast, North American Review, etc. Her second chapbook, the next field over, (2022) was published by Tolsun Books. nicole is also community educator, arts events producer, and visual artist with proud roots in the Pennsylvania coal mines & garment factories. Her work has been supported by grants and residencies from places like Art Farm Nebraska, Monson Arts, The Saltonstall Foundation. She is the Poet Laureate of Tompkins County, NY and a 2026 Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow. More information about this project and nicole’s other works can be found at: https://www.nicolevbasta.com/

