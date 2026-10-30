"Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History" Film Screening

“Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History,” the feature documentary on five centuries of Tejano history in South Texas and winner of Best Documentary at the 2026 South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF), will screen on Saturday, November 7, at the Dunderberg Gallery in Gilbertsville, NY.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joseph C. Stillman, produced and narrated by award-winning filmmaker Jeri Wachter, and executive produced by Richard Stillman, the film was developed in collaboration with La Santa Cruz de la Concepción Tejanos (SCCT) in Concepción, Texas. It draws on oral histories, archival research, and the voices of historians, educators, artists, ranchers, vaqueros, musicians, and community leaders across South Texas. One hundred community members speak in it.

"The response from audiences has moved us deeply. People have told us they finally saw their families, their ancestors, and their own lives reflected on screen with dignity and historical depth,” said producer Jeri Wachter. “It is a beautiful film, and we are honored to share it with Gilbertsville. Thank you to the Dunderberg Gallery for hosting the event. The Tejano story is an American story."

“Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History” won Best Documentary at the 2026 South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF) in Edinburg. The award caps a strong festival year: the film is an Official Selection at four film festivals in 2026 and a Finalist at the Mexican American Film and Television Festival (MAFTF). Its Texas tour continues into the fall after successful screenings in Houston, Brownsville, and Laredo, with upcoming screenings at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio on November 7, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi on November 8, and the South Texas Publicly Engaged Humanities Conference in McAllen on November 12 and 13.

We hope to see you at the Dunderberg Gallery for the screening on November 7th at 7pm.