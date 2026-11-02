Ukrainian poet Olena Boryshpolets and musician Lesya Verba will perform Olena's poem "New Calypso" in a free, one-time-only performance at the Kitchen Theatre Company. Seating is first-come, first-served. No reservations are required.

The tale follows a modern heroine, New Calypso, as she navigates wars, the hypocrisy of politicians, and the destruction of the world by dictators. Her power lies in her persistence of self, as she conducts her dialogue with the universe and the reality of today with an unshaken belief in the power of love.

Olena Boryshpolets is from Odesa, Ukraine, and now lives in Pittsburgh as a writer-in-residence with City of Asylum Pittsburgh. She is a poet, writer, journalist, actress, cultural manager, and author of the short story book Ukrainian Detox, and the book of poetry Orpheus and Eurydice in New York. She is a co-founder of the Ukrainian organization Creativity Without Borders.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Olena traveled to Poland, where she spent a year acting in the Polish-Ukrainian play Life in Case of War. She is currently a Research Scholar at Chatham University and was a Research Scholar at the University of Pittsburgh from 2023 to 2026. She has been a Writer-in-Residence at the City of Asylum Fellowship for Ukrainian Writers since 2023.

This program is co-presented by Ithaca City of Asylum and Cornell Society for the Humanities and Classics Department.