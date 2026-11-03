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Watercolor Class for Kids

Watercolor Class for Kids

Explore color and pattern by painting pumpkins inspired by the artist Yayoi Kusama. Led by local Newfield artist and educator Jill Lavetsky, who has 15 years of experience teaching in the visual arts to students of all ages. Space is limited so please sign up by phone 607-564-3594, email newfieldlibrary@gmail.com, or stop by the library.

Newfield Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/