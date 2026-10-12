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West Corners Lions Club Halloween Book Giveaway

West Corners Lions Club Halloween Book Giveaway

Every Halloween, the West Corners Lions Club hands out a book to every child instead of candy. This year it is Saturday, October 31, at First Baptist Church in Maine, New York, starting at dusk. Look for the Lions trunk. It is free, and every child goes home with a book. The books are donated, and the project is part of the club's community service, which also includes children's vision screening, scholarships, and food pantry support. The West Corners Lions Club has served the Endicott area since 1962.

First Baptist Church
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

West Corners Lions Club
607-765-4015
bflbob@gmail.com
facebook.com/westcornerslionsclub
First Baptist Church
16 Church Street
Maine, New York 13802