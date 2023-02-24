WSKG Rod Serling Film Festival 2023

VISION This Festival is held in of honor Rod Serling and his work, which has had a lasting influence on the television industry and media creation. The Festival seeks to inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

Rod Serling (1925-1975) is an American icon. An Emmy-award-winning writer and producer, he was best known for his role as creator and host of THE TWILIGHT ZONE. His innovative work, infused with a sense of moral responsibility and artistic integrity, maintains a cult status. A native of Binghamton, NY, Serling spent his final years as a professor at Ithaca College.

The Rod Serling Video Festival launched in 1995 and has welcomed hundreds of entries throughout the years. In 2014, Larry Kassan retired as Festival Founder & Director. WSKG Public Media assumed coordination responsibilities and the project was renamed.

Visit Binghamton has compiled information about Rod Serling including a walking tour that retraces his steps in his hometown of Binghamton, NY.

The Festival is held in partnership with Binghamton City School District’s Rod Serling School of Fine Arts, Broome County Forum Theatre, New York State Media Arts Teachers Association, the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation, Visit Binghamton, and the Serling family.

Special thanks to Anne Serling & Doug Sutton, Binghamton City School District's Rod Serling School of Fine Arts, Leslie Campbell, and the Judging Committee.

The WSKG Youth Voices initiative is sponsored by Toby Wollin and Darryl Wood and the Bert Santora Charitable Trust.