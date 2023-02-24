WSKG Student Podcast Challenge 2023

This challenge is for students between 6th and 12th grade who reside in the WSKG region. The winning podcast submission will be featured in segments on WSKG.

A podcast is a recording of an audio discussion on a specific topic that can be listened to. Podcast styles include interviews, conversations, news reporting, or storytelling.

We're challenging students to write and work with sounds — interviews, narration, and recorded sounds from the world around you.

Write, record, and share your podcast for us to review! Your podcast should be between 3 and 8 minutes and must be uploaded to SoundCloud for review. You'll need to make it publicly viewable and downloadable, so our judges can listen.

(Need help putting the podcast on SoundCloud and changing the privacy settings? Find guidance here and here.)

Deadline to enter: 5/26/23

2023 Student Podcast Challenge Flyer & Entry Form

Contact education@wskg.org with questions!

Need help getting started?

Check out these resources:

The WSKG Youth Voices initiative is sponsored by Toby Wollin and Darryl Wood and the Bert Santora Charitable Trust.

