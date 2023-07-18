WSKG Student Writing Challenge 2023 Winners Announced

FICTION

Best Fiction, Grades K-1“The Hamster and the Fish” by Gabriella E., Castle Creek, NY

Best Fiction, Grades 2-3

“Moose and Bob Go to the Theater” by Kyle A., Mainesburg, PA

2nd Place Fiction, Grades 2-3

“Abby and Alana’s First Day of Second Grade” by Audriann G., Vestal, NY

Best Fiction, Grades 4-5

“Perspective” by Mari K., Ithaca, NY

2nd Place Fiction, Grades 4-5

“Hamsters Roaming the Earth” by Leighton L., Corning, NY

Honorable Mention Fiction, Grades 4-5

“Bookwork” by Sydney W., Vestal, NY

Best Fiction, Grades 6-8“The Perfectionist” by Gia K., Endwell, NY

2nd Place Fiction, Grades 6-8“Trouble” by Calliope B., Binghamton, NY

3rd Place Fiction, Grades 6-8

“August Third” by Susanne G.. Ithaca, NY

Honorable Mention Fiction, Grades 6-8

“In the Shadows” by Tilda H.. Ithaca, NY

Best Fiction, Grades 9-12

“On Track” by Kathryn W., Binghamton, NY

PERSONAL ESSAY/NON-FICTION

Best Personal Essay/Non-Fiction, Grades 2-3“Methods of Making Art” by Andrew L., Binghamton, NY

Best Personal Essay/Non-Fiction, Grades 4-5“The Hike” by Logan E., Corning, NY

2nd Place Personal Essay/Non-Fiction, Grades 4-5

“Caring Family” by Diamond Lynn L., Trumansburg, NY

3rd Place Personal Essay/Non-Fiction, Grades 4-5“Minigolf Adventure” by Ben S., Lindley, NY

Best Personal Essay/Non-Fiction, Grades 6-8“Saturday, February 10, 2018, Part 1” by Krista S., Endicott, NY

Best Personal Essay/Non-Fiction, Grades 9-12

“The Ebullience of Youth” by Kenneth C., Cooperstown, NY

POETRY

Best Poetry, Grades K-1“Maroon” by Rae W., Vestal, NY

Best Poetry, Grades 4-5“The Owl” by Ashlyn D., Vestal, NY

2nd Place, Grades 4-5“Baseball” by Aliyah S., Binghamton, NY

3rd Place, Grades 4-5“Cupcake” by Korenzi W., Binghamton, NY

Best Poetry, Grades 6-8

“Blank” by Cecilia W., Binghamton, NY

2nd Place, Grades 6-8

“Words that Shine” by Tenzin N.. Ithaca, NY

3rd Place, Grades 6-8

“A Never Ending Circle '' by Pluto S., Ithaca, NY

Best Poetry, Grades 9-12“Free, Yet Forced” by Anneke R., Ithaca, NY

2nd Place, Grades 9-12

“Atlas” by Emily R., Cooperstown, NY

TEXT WITH VISUALS(GRAPHIC NOVEL, ILLUSTRATED WORK, PICTURE BOOK)

Best Text with Visuals, Grades K-1

“Rudy and Wax and Their Third Adventure” by Ari P., Endicott, NY

Best Text with Visuals, Grades 2-3‘Cardinal Pride’ by Julianna T., Newark Valley, NY

2nd Place, Grades 2-3

“A Funny Cat and a Weird Bat” by McKenna S., Binghamton, NY

3rd Place, Grades 2-3“Baby Book of Pollution” by Jolina G., Endwell, NY

Best Text with Visuals, Grades 4-5“The Universal Remote” by Jameson D., Mansfield, PA

Best Text with Visuals, Grades 6-8“The Super-Pug” by Lillian F., Binghamton, NY

2nd Place Text with Visuals, Grades 6-8

“Hideout” by Ean E., Binghamton, NY

Honorable Mention Text with Visuals, Grades 6-8

“How I Broke My Phone and Got Powers” by Alexuh O., Binghamton, NY

Thank you to Mary Ann Karre, Lonna Pierce, Sarah Reid, Alicia Sherman, Sara-Jo Sites, Sandy Stiles, the George F. Johnson Memorial Library, the School Librarians of the Southern Tier EAST, and the WSKG Education Advisory Committee.

This project is part of WSKG’s Youth Voices initiative and is supported in part by Darryl Wood & Toby Wollin and the Bert Santora Charitable Trust.