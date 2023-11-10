© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSKG Announces the Winners in the 2023 Rod Serling Film Festival

WSKG
Published November 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST

WSKG is happy to announce the winners of the 2023 Rod Serling Film Festival. Congratulations to all!

1st Place: Puppeteer by Adam Wood GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal:

2nd Place: Hotel Horror by Ryan Forbidussi and Reese Mathias Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:

3rd Place: Dream Sequence by Natalie Barrett Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:

Honorable Mention:
Special Olympics by Josh Brown Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:

Honorable Mention:
Awesome History with Ian Carl by Ian Carl GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal

Honorable Mention:
The Hole Project by Dillon Roser Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan

Honorable Mention:
Night Terror by Taylor Tremba GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal
Education