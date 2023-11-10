WSKG Announces the Winners in the 2023 Rod Serling Film Festival
WSKG is happy to announce the winners of the 2023 Rod Serling Film Festival. Congratulations to all!
1st Place: Puppeteer by Adam Wood GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal:
2nd Place: Hotel Horror by Ryan Forbidussi and Reese Mathias Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:
3rd Place: Dream Sequence by Natalie Barrett Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:
Honorable Mention:
Special Olympics by Josh Brown Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:
Honorable Mention:
Awesome History with Ian Carl by Ian Carl GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal
Honorable Mention:
The Hole Project by Dillon Roser Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan
Honorable Mention:
Night Terror by Taylor Tremba GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal