WSKG Announces the Winners in the 2023 Rod Serling Film Festival

WSKG is happy to announce the winners of the 2023 Rod Serling Film Festival. Congratulations to all!

1st Place: Puppeteer by Adam Wood GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal:

2nd Place: Hotel Horror by Ryan Forbidussi and Reese Mathias Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:

3rd Place: Dream Sequence by Natalie Barrett Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan:

Honorable Mention:

Special Olympics by Josh Brown Broome Tioga BOCES Teacher: Amy Hogan: Honorable Mention:

Awesome History with Ian Carl by Ian Carl GST BOCES Bush Campus Teacher Allan Orshal