WSKG Youth Voices - Student Writing Challenge 2024
Submission information for the WSKG Studen Writing Challenge 2024
Students in grades K-12 are invited to enter our Student Writing Challenge!
Complete the 2024 Entry Form and submit work in one of the following categories:
- Fiction
- Personal Essay/Narrative
- Poetry
Text with visuals
- Graphic Novel
- Illustrated work
Picture Book
Download this classroom/library poster and share this opportunity.
The maximum word count for all submissions is 650 words.
Students enter at grade levels K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8, or 9-12.
Submissions can be submitted electronically or by mail. If mailing, entries must be postmarked by May 5, 2024 and sent to:
WSKG Student Writing Challenge
c/o WSKG Public Media
Attn: Brieanna Moreno
601 Gates Road
Vestal, New York 13850
***This is open to students who reside in the region that WSKG serves.***
This contest is supported by volunteers from the School Librarians of the Southern Tier- East, Broome-Tioga BOCES, George F. Johnson Public Library, and the Four County Library System.
The WSKG Youth Voices initiative is sponsored by Toby Wollin and Darryl Wood and the Bert Santora Charitable Trust.
Need support? Check out these resources:
https://readingeggs.com/articles/2015/06/19/story-writing-for-kids/
https://www.teachingideas.co.uk/planning-stories/story-plans-worksheets
https://www.kidzone.ws/creative-writing/book-alone.htm
https://www.storyboardthat.com/create/worksheet-graphic-novel
https://donnayoung.org/art/comics.htm
https://literacyideas.com/poetry/
https://www.kidlit.tv/2017/05/the-kids-are-all-write-how-to-write-a-poem/
https://www.poetry4kids.com/lessons/poetry-writing-lessons/
https://writerscircleworkshops.com/
