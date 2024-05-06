Windsor High School students empowered to use media in the Youth Media Challenge

For several years, Windsor High students have been active participants in the Youth Media Challenges thanks to the dedicated guidance of Windsor High School teacher, Scott Symons. Supported by WSKG initially, Symons seamlessly integrated this KQEDproject into his classroom curriculum, empowering students to use media as a tool for expression and advocacy.

This year, Windsor High Students continued to create video projects that shared their Call for Change and also honed essential writing, listening, and speaking skills. Moreover, the creative process fosters connections within the classroom and beyond, engaging audiences ranging from teachers and families to the wider community.

Watch a selection of student-created media:

From examining the flaws in the United States Healthcare system to exposing the dangers of Ocean acidification, Windsor High students are again igniting conversations and advocating for meaningful transformation through the Call for Change Youth Media Challenge. Their stories shed light on pertinent issues within their school community and beyond.

Watch a sampling of thought-provoking media created by Windsor High students.

To learn more about engaging students through the Youth Media Challenges, reach out to Cameron Swan Chami at cswanchami@kqed.org.