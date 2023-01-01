Expressions Live Events

Expressions delivers the best in regional arts and culture programming through music concerts, theatrical performances, and artist profiles airing Friday evenings at 8:30 on WSKG-TV and streaming on wskg.org or passport.

Occasionally throughout the year, WSKG Expressions tapes live musical performances for future air dates. These tapings are free to the public to attend, but you must register and are on a first-come/first-serve basis.

Check out the current schedule of upcoming events:

APRIL 26

Blue Velvet Big Band

*Registration Open

MAY 25

Violinist Sophie Till & Pianist Ron Stabinsky

*Registration Open

Blue Velvet Big Band

