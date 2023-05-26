Jobs
WSKG is looking for an Early Learning Coordinator. Reporting to the Director of Education, this position will provide administrative and project support for all PBS LearningMedia initiatives by providing content, resources and services to support teaching and learning for educators, students, parents and learners of all ages in our community, with special focus on PreK-12, professional development, and community engagement.
Essential Duties Include:
Administrative Support:
● General administrative support for the full range of Ed Services PBS LearningMedia efforts, including coordinating schedules and recording minutes for project meetings.
● Support planning, promotion, and presentation of educator workshops and/or events related to PBS LearningMedia instructional resources.
● Support Ed Services communications efforts with PBS LearningMedia submissions to the monthly e-newsletter, department webpage, and social media accounts.
● Track metrics of instructional media resources and prepare summaries for reporting.
● Contribute to project reporting, grant and proposal writing efforts as assigned.
Project Support:
● Support Ed Services staff collaboration/coordination with internal departments and external partners to plan and implement grant-funded projects and meet project deliverables.
● Support for project implementation, including administration, development and delivery of required deliverables of project content and services.
● PBS LearningMedia Content Development:
Support Senior Coordinator in development of digital instructional PreK-12 media resources for distribution on PBS LearningMedia:
■ collaborate with curriculum experts on writing and editing of content.
■ collaborate with production staff as well as independent producers on editing and packaging media content.
■ contribute to drafting and design of resources, including print pieces as needed.
■ publish resources in the PBS LM Content Management System (CMS)
General:
● May serve as project coordinator on specific initiatives as designated by the supervisor.
● Possibility to work in a hybrid environment.
Education / Experience / Qualifications:
● Proficiency in and/or adaptability for learning a wide array of productivity and creative applications including Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Google Analytics and Adobe Suite as well as knowledge of online content management systems (CMS) required.
● Self-direction with ability to learn online
● Special attention will be paid to applicants with demonstrated experience, interest and enthusiasm in education, public media, new media and/or instructional technology.
● Associates Degree in Education, Liberal Arts, Digital Media. BA/BS in Education, Liberal Arts, Digital Media, or equivalent recommended.
● Strong organization and communications skills, esp. written/verbal, required for frequent interaction with educators, students, partners and public. Prior experience with video/TV production preferred.
● Must be willing to travel in the WSKG region
● Must have a valid driver’s license
● Willingness and ability to work occasional varied hours as needed for events (evenings and weekends) required (factored into maximum 40-hour work week).
Salary:
$38,000 - $42,000
FLSA status: Non-exempt
Reports to: Director of Education
Interested? Deadline to apply: 6/8/2023
Please submit the following required documents: 1) resume, 2) cover letter noting where this job announcement was found and, 3) contact information for three professional references.
Required documents should be emailed to jobs@wskg.org or mailed to WSKG, Human Resources, 601 Gates Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
WSKG is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics. We welcome your interest in joining our team.
5/26/2023
WSKG Public Media is seeking a radio news reporter and producer to staff our bureau in the Elmira-Corning area of upstate New York. The reporter will produce news coverage on the most significant issues and stories in the Southern Tier region.
Key Responsibilities:
- Generate story ideas, meet deadlines, produce spot news, web stories, and features for broadcast, online, and social media platforms.
- Assist with daily news coverage.
- Develop a “beat” to take a deeper dive into an area of particular interest.
- Conduct thorough research and investigation to develop accurate, compelling, sound-rich news stories.
- Develop and maintain relationships with local, diverse sources.
- Collaborate with editors, reporters, photographers, videographers and other team members to produce high-quality news content in the form of podcasts, two-way interviews, reporter debriefs, debates, public affairs shows, etc.
- Stay informed and utilize the latest technologies in journalism with multimedia storytelling and social media.
- Fill in for the news director, hosts, when needed.
- Participate in on-air fundraising and station events.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism, communications, or a related field.
- Two years of broadcast journalism or relevant experience, covering general assignments and local news.
- Strong writing and storytelling skills.
- Convey complex information clearly.
- Excellent research and investigative skills, with attention to detail and accuracy.
- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines.
- Knowledge of broadcast news writing, AP style and familiarity with journalistic ethics and standards.
- Ability to establish and maintain relationships with sources.
- Proficiency in digital audio recording and editing, multimedia storytelling, digital platforms, social media, photography, and video.
- Familiarity with the region and local issues.
- Valid driver's license and ability to travel for assignments as needed.
- This position will be based in the Elmira-Corning area. The reporter is expected to live in Chemung or Steuben counties or the surrounding area.
- Ability to work evenings, weekends, holidays, as needed.
The Elmira-Corning area is a beautiful and culturally vibrant region located in the Southern Tier of upstate New York. With a mix of urban amenities and small-town charm, the area combines historical significance, natural beauty, affordable housing and a thriving arts scene. The city of Elmira offers a variety of attractions, such as art galleries, museums, theaters, and music venues. The city of Corning has a unique downtown area and is home to the Corning Museum of Glass, which showcases an extensive collection of glass art spanning thousands of years. The Finger Lakes region is also nearby, known for its recreational activities, including boating, fishing, and wine tasting.
WSKG Public Media is a non-profit, community-supported public media organization in Vestal, NY. WSKG covers 21 counties in New York’s Southern Tier, central New York and northeast Pennsylvania. It operates two radio stations and a television station, broadcasting a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. The news department has won numerous awards from the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Incorporated and New York State Broadcasters Association. Learn more at WSKG.org.
Salary:
$48,750
FLSA status: Exempt
Reports to: WSKG Radio Director
Interested? Deadline to apply has been extended: 6/15/2023
Please submit the following required documents: 1) resume, 2) cover letter noting where this job announcement was found and, 3) contact information for three professional references 4) work samples.
Required documents should be emailed to jobs@wskg.org or mailed to WSKG, Human Resources, 601 Gates Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
WSKG is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics. We welcome your interest in joining our team.
5/26/2023