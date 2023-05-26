WSKG is looking for an Early Learning Coordinator. Reporting to the Director of Education, this position will provide administrative and project support for all PBS LearningMedia initiatives by providing content, resources and services to support teaching and learning for educators, students, parents and learners of all ages in our community, with special focus on PreK-12, professional development, and community engagement.

Essential Duties Include:

Administrative Support:

● General administrative support for the full range of Ed Services PBS LearningMedia efforts, including coordinating schedules and recording minutes for project meetings.

● Support planning, promotion, and presentation of educator workshops and/or events related to PBS LearningMedia instructional resources.

● Support Ed Services communications efforts with PBS LearningMedia submissions to the monthly e-newsletter, department webpage, and social media accounts.

● Track metrics of instructional media resources and prepare summaries for reporting.

● Contribute to project reporting, grant and proposal writing efforts as assigned.

Project Support:

● Support Ed Services staff collaboration/coordination with internal departments and external partners to plan and implement grant-funded projects and meet project deliverables.

● Support for project implementation, including administration, development and delivery of required deliverables of project content and services.

● PBS LearningMedia Content Development:

Support Senior Coordinator in development of digital instructional PreK-12 media resources for distribution on PBS LearningMedia:

■ collaborate with curriculum experts on writing and editing of content.

■ collaborate with production staff as well as independent producers on editing and packaging media content.

■ contribute to drafting and design of resources, including print pieces as needed.

■ publish resources in the PBS LM Content Management System (CMS)

General:

● May serve as project coordinator on specific initiatives as designated by the supervisor.

● Possibility to work in a hybrid environment.

Education / Experience / Qualifications:

● Proficiency in and/or adaptability for learning a wide array of productivity and creative applications including Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Google Analytics and Adobe Suite as well as knowledge of online content management systems (CMS) required.

● Self-direction with ability to learn online

● Special attention will be paid to applicants with demonstrated experience, interest and enthusiasm in education, public media, new media and/or instructional technology.

● Associates Degree in Education, Liberal Arts, Digital Media. BA/BS in Education, Liberal Arts, Digital Media, or equivalent recommended.

● Strong organization and communications skills, esp. written/verbal, required for frequent interaction with educators, students, partners and public. Prior experience with video/TV production preferred.

● Must be willing to travel in the WSKG region

● Must have a valid driver’s license

● Willingness and ability to work occasional varied hours as needed for events (evenings and weekends) required (factored into maximum 40-hour work week).

Salary:

$38,000 - $42,000

FLSA status: Non-exempt

Reports to: Director of Education

Interested? Deadline to apply: 6/8/2023

Please submit the following required documents: 1) resume, 2) cover letter noting where this job announcement was found and, 3) contact information for three professional references.

Required documents should be emailed to jobs@wskg.org or mailed to WSKG, Human Resources, 601 Gates Road, Vestal, NY 13850.

WSKG is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics. We welcome your interest in joining our team.

