WSKG Leadership Society members give $1,200 or more annually to WSKG to support public media for our community. These members play a leading role in helping WSKG educate, inspire, and entertain everyone who calls this area home.

Leadership Society members give so that others who love our programs but can’t afford to be a member can still benefit from our programming and services. They give because they value an informed and engaged community. They give because they desire local public affairs news and information relevant to our region. They give so inspiring art and cultural experiences can be available to all. They give because they believe WSKG is a vital regional treasure and they want it to thrive for years to come.

And they make all those things possible.

If you’d like to learn more about the Leadership Society, you can reach out to:

Susan Newcomb, Leadership Society Manager

snewcomb@wskg.org

607-729-0100 ext 361