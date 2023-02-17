Molinaro talks debt ceiling, Ukraine at Endwell town hall

© 2023 WSKG

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:18 AM EST
In his first round of town hall events, freshman Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-19) discussed America’s support for Ukraine and Congress’ debt ceiling negotiations in Broome County Thursday.

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-19) fielded a number of questions at a town hall event in Broome County Thursday. It’s his first set of town hall meetings since taking office last month.

Among a number of topics discussed, Molinaro was asked about his thoughts on ongoing negotiations between House Republicans and President Biden over raising the debt ceiling.

Molinaro reiterated that he wants to see negotiations over fiscal spending to be part of those negotiations.

"America cannot default on its debts, and it needs to control its spending. But if you're asking me to say that those are not somehow related, I don't conform with that,” Molinaro said.

Molinaro said he does not want those negotiations to include changes to Social Security and Medicare.

Asked where he stands about America’s support of Ukraine moving forward, Molinaro said he wants to continue supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia financially and militarily, but he does not want to see direct involvement by American troops.

"America has to stand firm against that kind of aggression,” Molinaro said. “Now, I want us to be very circumspect when it comes to how far America will go, not necessarily on the expenditures, but boots on the ground."

Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
