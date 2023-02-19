Binghamton housing project moves forward

Progress is being made on an affordable housing project in Binghamton’s North of Main neighborhood.

One of seven new homes in the neighborhood is almost ready for occupants.

Jerry Willard, executive director of the First Ward Action Council, which leads the project, joined local officials announcing an open house for the property last week.

"You know, something that I've always wanted to say when I speak at these projects, ‘Here we go again.' I love that because you usually hear that whenever there's a disaster or something like that, but it's so good to be able to say that for something good that's happening in the neighborhood."

The project is funded using around $355,000 from the City of Binghamton through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The New York State Department of Housing and Community Renewal is providing $2.4 million in subsidies and $5.4 million in low-income tax credits.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said it’s part of a greater effort to build out the city’s housing stock.

"We can build the neighborhoods that we know our residents deserve. This is what we talk about when we talk about building new affordable housing,” Kraham said.

The $8 million project includes 23 affordable housing units.