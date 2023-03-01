Federal proposal would add $2 billion to World Trade Center health program

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have proposed an additional $2 billion for the World Trade Center Health Program.

The program provides assistance with healthcare expenses for first responders and survivors of the September 11 terror attacks, being treated for an array of health conditions, including cancer, asthma, and COPD, as well as PTSD and depression.

In December, Congress approved $1 billion for the program. Bill sponsor U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, said that's not nearly enough thanks to inflation, and a higher number of enrollment than expected.

“This is a bipartisan and nationwide issue. Injured and sick 9/11 responders and survivors are in every state, and in 434 of our 435 congressional districts.”

The proposal would also expand the program to include Pentagon and Pennsylvania first responders.

“This is not a New York problem, but an American problem. Just as 9/11 was not just an attack on our city, but on our values as a country," said U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), another bill sponsor. "Today, I am making a direct appeal to my colleagues in both the house and the senate — look inward. Do the right thing."

The additional funding could face opposition in the House, as many Republicans are looking to cut spending on programs.

