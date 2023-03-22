Union-Endicott school district to pay $35,000 to student who was molested

The Union-Endicott Central School District will pay a $35,000 settlement to a former middle school student after she was molested at school two years ago, according to court documents filed earlier this month in Broome County Supreme Court.

The student’s mother, Vanmany Cooke, filed an insurance claim against the school district in February.

In an affidavit, Cooke said her child was walking up a set of stairs at school when a male classmate touched her between the legs.

Cooke said her daughter suffered physical pain and ongoing emotional distress. The incident occurred in November 2021, when both students were enrolled at Jennie F. Snapp Middle School in the Village of Endicott.

Insurers for the district will pay $35,000 as part of the full settlement. The student and her family will receive two-thirds of the money. The rest will go towards legal fees.

