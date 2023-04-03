Some Ph.D. workers at Binghamton University will get a raise next year

Over the weekend, some graduate student workers at Binghamton University learned they’d be getting a pay raise next academic year.

Starting in fall 2023, the minimum pay for some doctoral student workers will increase from $17,000 to $21,000. Those who currently earn more than $21,000 will get an extra $1,000.

It’s the first such increase in at least six years and comes ahead of an upcoming labor contract renegotiation.

Ph.D. student Maggie Logan works as a teaching assistant in the anthropology department. She currently makes under $18,000 and is one of the roughly 830 graduate students who will receive a raise next year.

"Everyone I've spoken to in my department is happy we're getting a raise," Logan said. "But it's so tempered by the fact that we have friends that are getting totally, like left out of this."

The increases do not apply to teaching or research assistants who are seeking master’s degrees, or Ph.D. students whose positions aren't fully funded by the university.

Minimum stipends for those workers will remain at $10,779 per academic year, assuming they work 20 hours a week.

For months, student workers have called for stipends that better reflect the cost of living in Broome County, sometimes referred to as a living wage. For a single adult with no children, that's about $31,896 before taxes, per MIT's Living Wage Calculator.

Even with raises, the minimum stipends still fall short of a living wage, union leaders say. Graduate student workers generally work about 20 hours a week, in addition to regular coursework and thesis work. The university restricts most graduate students from seeking additional employment.

Doctoral Grad workers at Binghamton University have won stipend increases starting fall 2023! While this is fantastic news, we have to acknowledge the quarter of our membership in non-doctoral programs have once again been neglected by administration. pic.twitter.com/kraMIjRJUc — GSEU Binghamton (@GSEU_Bing) April 2, 2023

The raises will cost the university about $1.5 million next year, per a university statement.

In an email obtained by WSKG, BU provost Donald Hall told union leaders the funds will come from the university’s “internal resources” and not from SUNY.

The move comes as the university prepares to re-negotiate its labor contract with graduate workers next year.