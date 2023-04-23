Gun control advocate says change in culture is needed to stem violence

Family and friends gathered Friday to remember Kaylin Gillis, the 20-year-old Saratoga County woman who was killed last weekend when the car she was riding in turned down the wrong driveway while looking for a friend's house in the rural Washington County Town of Hebron.

The killing mirrors other recent incidents where people were shot after making a mistake, including in Kansas City where a teen was seriously injured after ringing the wrong doorbell.

The news was distressing for many, including Tricia Pleu, a fellow Saratoga County resident and New York spokesperson for grassroots gun violence prevention organization Moms Demand Action.

Pleu says she supports expanded background checks for gun owners to prevent violence but also says a change in culture around guns in America is needed.

