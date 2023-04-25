SUNY chancellor hopeful for strong investments ahead of state budget

SUNY Chancellor John King says he's still hopeful for strong investment in the state university system, as negotiations continue on the state budget.

The original deadline for New York State’s budget came and went three weeks ago, and New Yorkers are still waiting to hear where money will be spent in 2024. During a visit to SUNY Oswego Friday, King said there is one thing SUNY is looking for — support.

“We are hopeful that we will see significant investment in SUNY,” King said

He said state investment is important in ensuring the quality of a SUNY education.

“What matters most to us is that we see significant investments in our students,” King said. “Making sure that we can provide the best possible academic services, the best possible support services and that we continue to upgrade our buildings and facilities.”

Initially, the executive budget proposal included a SUNY-wide tuition raise, something that the state assembly and senate rejected. Discussions turned to other ways to provide SUNY and SUNY students with resources and aid. Although SUNY is still waiting to hear what the final budget numbers will be, King said he is grateful for New York State officials as they work on ensuring SUNY investments.

“We are very appreciative that the governor and her executive budget committed to really transformational investments in SUNY,” King said. “Both of the chambers and their one-house budgets proposed significant investments in SUNY.”

Copyright 2023 WRVO. To see more, visit WRVO.