© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Endicott mayor loses GOP ballot line after successful petition challenges

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT
IMG_2053.JPG
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
Broome County elections commissioners invalidated designating petitions for Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson and two Democratic candidates for village trustee Thursday.

Incumbent Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson will not appear on the Republican line in this year’s general election, after facing a challenge through an administrative process with the Broome County Board of Elections Thursday.

The board’s commissioners, one Republican and one Democrat, sustained challenges to invalidate 24 signatures on Jackson’s designating petitions to again appear on the GOP ballot line.

Signatures can be invalidated for a number of reasons, like if they belong to a voter residing outside the village or isn’t a registered Republican.

With the invalidated signatures removed, Jackson only kept 82 signatures, putting her well below the 98-signature threshold to stay on the Republican line.

Jackson is facing a challenge by Republican village trustee Nick Burlingame, who also recently secured the nomination of the Conservative Party.

If she wants to appear on the ballot, Jackson will need to collect signatures for an independent line.

The elections commissioners also heard challenges to the petitions submitted by Democratic candidates for Endicott trustee, Shannon Sharpe and Kevin Kreiner. Enough of their signatures were invalidated by the board to remove them from the ballot as well.

Tags
News linda jacksonendicott
Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden
Related Content