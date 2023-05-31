Molinaro votes in favor of debt ceiling deal

New York’s 19th District Rep. Marc Molinaro was among the majority of Republicans who voted in favor of legislation to raise the debt ceiling Wednesday.

Molinaro, speaking to reporters before the vote, said he was proud to support the deal largely brokered by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

Molinaro said the more conservative Republicans who voted against the deal were never likely to support any deal in the first place.

"There was little doubt that several members of the majority just wouldn't support the final agreement. That's their choice,” Molinaro said. “In fact, I've heard several say that they couldn't negotiate a better deal, but they're going to vote 'no' anyway."

Molinaro said he also supports a portion of the deal to institute more work requirements for the SNAP program, or food stamps. Under the deal, some SNAP recipients would need to prove they’re searching for work to receive benefits, albeit with some carve outs for veterans and homeless people.

"My neighbors and the folks I represent, those who are most vulnerable among us, they will continue to receive the support that they deserve in order to achieve independence,” Molinaro said. “At the same time, we're focusing our energies to make sure states like New York are held accountable, not taking federal taxpayer dollars to bloat their bureaucracy."

