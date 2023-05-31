© 2023 WSKG

News

Molinaro votes in favor of debt ceiling deal

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published May 31, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT
Marc Molinaro is running as the Republican candidated to fill out the term in the current 19th Congressional District
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
Marc Molinaro joined a majority of Republicans in backing a deal to raise the debt limit Wednesday.

New York’s 19th District Rep. Marc Molinaro was among the majority of Republicans who voted in favor of legislation to raise the debt ceiling Wednesday.

Molinaro, speaking to reporters before the vote, said he was proud to support the deal largely brokered by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

Molinaro said the more conservative Republicans who voted against the deal were never likely to support any deal in the first place.

"There was little doubt that several members of the majority just wouldn't support the final agreement. That's their choice,” Molinaro said. “In fact, I've heard several say that they couldn't negotiate a better deal, but they're going to vote 'no' anyway."

Molinaro said he also supports a portion of the deal to institute more work requirements for the SNAP program, or food stamps. Under the deal, some SNAP recipients would need to prove they’re searching for work to receive benefits, albeit with some carve outs for veterans and homeless people.

"My neighbors and the folks I represent, those who are most vulnerable among us, they will continue to receive the support that they deserve in order to achieve independence,” Molinaro said. “At the same time, we're focusing our energies to make sure states like New York are held accountable, not taking federal taxpayer dollars to bloat their bureaucracy."

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
