Black excellence awards kick-off Juneteenth celebrations in Binghamton

People across the country gathered this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday, which is now federally recognized, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. Although the emancipation proclamation had been signed over two years earlier, enforcement relied on Union troops, who reached Texas last.

In Binghamton, the Juneteenth weekend began with the Black Excellence Awards, which honor local Black entrepreneurs, community leaders, and artists.

Around 250 people showed up for the ceremony and dinner. The theme of the night was "Black Excellence Forever", a nod to Marvel's Black Panther movies.

“It just feels good to kick off Juneteenth honoring people in the Black community doing great work,” said Salka Valerio, co-chair of the Black Excellence Awards committee. “Pretty much, we’re living our ancestors’ wildest dreams.”

Valerio said celebrating community and joy are important ways to mark Juneteenth.

Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG Salka Valerio, the co-chair of the Black Excellence Awards committee.

“We're not free until we all free. So Juneteenth is definitely an important holiday, and it represents the freedom of everyone, down to the last people that was told down in Texas,” Valerio said. “So we get the opportunity to educate people on what that is.”

Marguerite Tolson, a community organizer, said it felt great to see people gathering together.

“Giving back to the community, and giving the people a way of getting dressed up, to feel special about themselves, and to actually pinpoint certain people who have done great in our community,” Tolson said.

Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG Around 250 people gathered for the awards, which started as an annual celebration last year.

Desiree McPherson and her daughter Mala attended the awards for the first time. She said it was great to see people in the community recognized for their work.

McPherson pointed out that many people still don’t learn about Juneteenth in school.

“But as we get older and get more awareness, and people spread the word, it’s actually becoming more of a celebration of what we’ve overcome,” McPherson said. “And actually, that Juneteenth got considered a national holiday, is amazing in itself, when you consider how far we’ve come.”

On Saturday, people gathered at Assata Shakur Park in Binghamton to continue the Juneteenth celebrations. On Sunday, there was a flag-raising ceremony at Binghamton’s Mirabito Arena.

