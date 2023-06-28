© 2023 WSKG

Battisti defeats Korchak in Republican primary for Broome County district attorney

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT
Michael Korchak (left) debated with Paul Battisti (right) on WSKG News last week in their own engagement ahead of Tuesday's primary.
Patrick Holmes
/
WSKG
Paul Battisti won the Republican primary for Broome County district attorney Tuesday.

He defeated incumbent District Attorney Michael Korchak, winning more than 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. That includes election day votes, absentee ballots and early voting.

Battisti did not take questions from reporters Tuesday night, but thanked his supporters via a statement.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to have earned this victory in today’s Primary Election, but there is much more work to do between now and November,” Battisti wrote.

Korchak did not release a comment after polls closed Tuesday. Korchak does not have another opportunity to get on the ballot like he did in 2019.

Battisti will go on to face former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, a Democrat, in the general election.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
