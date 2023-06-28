Battisti defeats Korchak in Republican primary for Broome County district attorney

Paul Battisti won the Republican primary for Broome County district attorney Tuesday.

He defeated incumbent District Attorney Michael Korchak, winning more than 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. That includes election day votes, absentee ballots and early voting.

Battisti did not take questions from reporters Tuesday night, but thanked his supporters via a statement.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to have earned this victory in today’s Primary Election, but there is much more work to do between now and November,” Battisti wrote.

Korchak did not release a comment after polls closed Tuesday. Korchak does not have another opportunity to get on the ballot like he did in 2019.

Battisti will go on to face former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, a Democrat, in the general election.