Broome County’s second cannabis dispensary opens in Johnson City

The rollout of New York’s legal cannabis market is gaining speed, with the 16th licensed retail dispensary recently opening in Johnson City.

Chris Myers is the owner of Greenery Spot. He told reporters at the store’s grand opening Thursday that he’s always wanted to run a dispensary.

“Oh this is a dream come true,” Myers said. “Most kids want to be a baseball player. Me, I wanted to own a dispensary since I was 17-years-old. This is great guys.”

Myers said the process for getting the license approval was filled with uncertainty, but he was able to open eight weeks after signing the lease on the Main Street location.

Rollout of the state’s legal cannabis market has been slowed by lawsuits and regulatory rulemaking since the state legalized consumption in 2021.