News

Broome County’s second cannabis dispensary opens in Johnson City

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT
Chris Myers (center) is the owner of Greenery Spot, the 16th licensed dispensary to open in New York.
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
Chris Myers (center) is the owner of Greenery Spot, the 16th licensed dispensary to open in New York.

The rollout of New York’s legal cannabis market is gaining speed, with the 16th licensed retail dispensary recently opening in Johnson City.

Chris Myers is the owner of Greenery Spot. He told reporters at the store’s grand opening Thursday that he’s always wanted to run a dispensary.

“Oh this is a dream come true,” Myers said. “Most kids want to be a baseball player. Me, I wanted to own a dispensary since I was 17-years-old. This is great guys.”

Myers said the process for getting the license approval was filled with uncertainty, but he was able to open eight weeks after signing the lease on the Main Street location.

Rollout of the state’s legal cannabis market has been slowed by lawsuits and regulatory rulemaking since the state legalized consumption in 2021.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
