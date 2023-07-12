Adirondack counties and towns declare emergencies due to flood damage

(NCPR)-Two counties and towns in the Adirondacks have declared states of emergencies due to damage from heavy rain and flooding in recent days.

Hamilton and Essex Counties both issued emergency declarations, as did the Hamilton County towns of Long Lake and Indian Lake.

Heavy rain began to fall in the central Adirondacks on Monday night. "It was a steady, tropical-like rain," said Sam Keller, a landscaper from Long Lake.

Photo courtesy of Sam Keller / The spillway dam in Long Lake breached overnight due to heavy rainfall.

"I kept looking at the radar and [the rain] was just hovering over us and it went through the night," said Keller. "I was up every hour, on the hour, and I said, 'We're going to expect some damage.'"

By 5 a.m., Long Lake had declared a state of emergency, due to damage to roads, bridges, sidewalks and dams.

The dam on Jennings Park Pond breached overnight, causing water to flood parts of the Long Lake community. The Route 30 bridge into Long Lake has been closed to traffic.

Emergency officials also closed off Route 28 between Long Lake and Newcomb, due to additional damage of roads and bridges, including the bridge over Fishing Brook in Newcomb, which was washed out.

Photo via Discover Newcomb, NY Facebook page /

Severe flood damage has also been reported in Blue Mountain Lake. Owners of the Hemlock Hall Resort shared videos on Facebook of water rushing through their property and into the basement of one of their buildings.

"Our property is experiencing severe flooding. The damage is unbelievable," the owners of the Hemlock Hall Resort wrote on Facebook.

It's unclear how long it will take crews to repair the damaged roads and bridges in Hamilton and Essex Counties. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos shared photos and a video on of the damage in Long Lake on Tuesday, saying there was "strong local and state coordination underway to get the roads open and the community back on its feet."

