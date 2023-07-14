Recounts confirm Ithaca Common Council primary results

Several of the Ithaca Common Council’s closest primary races have now been decided after going to hand recounts.

The recounts of three common council races confirmed the official election results.

In the 3rd Ward race for a four-year term, David Shapiro maintained his six-vote lead over Nathan Sitaraman.

In the 5th Ward's two-year term race, Clyde Lederman kept his 10-vote lead over Jason Houghton. Margaret Fabrizio also held her six-vote lead over Michelle Song, for the 5th Ward's four-year term race.

No vote tallies were changed as a result of the recount.

Hand recounts for common council races are mandatory when a race has a margin of less than 20 votes.

With the results of last month’s primaries now confirmed, that leaves only four races up for possible contention in the general election. Incumbent 1st Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock was defeated in the primary, but secured a ballot spot alongside Houghton and Fabrizio on the “Ithacans for Progress” line.

Pat Sewell also retained an independent nomination for the “Community” line for the 2-year term in the 1st Ward. That ward is also being contested by Zachary Winn on the Republican line.