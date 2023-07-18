High-speed internet is expanding across Pennsylvania. Here’s what you should know.

Faster internet for all Pennsylvanians is just around the corner.

Pennsylvania is investing $1.16 billion in federal funding to improve internet service across the state in a move that could bring high-speed, affordable internet to underserved communities.

The funding was announced June 26, the same day President Joe Biden announced a $42 billion plan to expand broadband across the country.

At a stop in Luzerne County, Gov. Josh Shapiro lauded the plan and its importance.

“Connecting people to high speed, affordable internet, right now, will help grow our economy and strengthen our communities,” Shapiro said.

The funding comes from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program as part of Biden’s “Internet for All” program, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

There are 276,000 underserved businesses and homes according to Brandon Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. In order to serve all of them, different technologies for broadband access must be used.

“There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution for expanding broadband service. It’s going to take various technologies,” Carson said.

These technologies include fiber builds, fixed wireless deployments and coaxes.

Increasing broadband services across the state will create more jobs, though the PBDA does not know how many, Carson said.

“There is an economic impact here, and that’s something we’re going to continue to quantify and flesh out in our five-year action plan.”

Carson says the PBDA is assessing how the plan may affect the Amish community in Pennsylvania, though it may come down to the property they reside on.

“We look at situations where if property in those communities would transfer down the road, it’s going to be important that there is access to reliable high speed,” Carson said.

Carson anticipates minimal environmental impact as much of the installation will occur on pre-existing poles.

