White House approves Hochul's request for major disaster declaration

President Biden has approved Governor Kathy Hochul’s request for a major disaster declaration for New York communities recovering from devastating flooding. A similar request was approved for Vermont earlier this month.

Hochul’s office says the declaration will provide critical funding for local governments in Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland Counties.

New York is working with the Small Business Administration in pursuing low-interest loans for impacted businesses. Additional funding remains under federal review.

Staff from the State Department of Financial Services are available to assist residents affected by the July storms to file insurance claims.

