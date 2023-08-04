Thousands expected to attend Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally

Broome County’s Otsiningo Park has been transformed as it plays host to the 39th annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

During the three day festival, attendees will be treated to live music events, a variety of hot air balloons and take part in various activities. There will also be plenty of food, including the signature sandwich.

Brent Fox

"One thing I've heard year after year being part of this event is that people come to town from out of town because this is one of the premier summer events," said Broome County Legislator Louis Augostini. "And they always say how beautiful this park is. And this is just another way for us to showcase how great Broome County is, from our parks to our restaurants to our different tourist attractions."

The festival takes a lot of work from multiple departments to make the experience one everyone can enjoy.

"The festival would not be possible without the dedicated and hardworking Broome County staff," said Broome County Director of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Brenda Gowe. "Which includes parks buildings and grounds, DPW, Office of Emergency Management, security and the sheriff's department. This is really a team effort and we're happy to be part of that."

The Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally runs from August 4-6.

"There truly is something for everybody this weekend," Augostino said.

