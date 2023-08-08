© 2023 WSKG

News

Cynthia Brock continues reelection bid for Ithaca Common Council despite primary loss

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published August 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT
Alderperson Cynthia Brock will continue running for Common Council on an independent line.
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
Alderperson Cynthia Brock will continue running for Ithaca Common Council on an independent line.

Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock is planning to stay in her race for reelection for Ithaca Common Council, despite losing June’s Democratic primary to Kayla Matos.

Brock announced Tuesday she will continue her bid for reelection on the independent Ithacans for Progress line.

She said she has a proven track record of working on local issues.

“I’m running to stand with the people of Ithaca and to provide institutional knowledge, continuity in governance, stability in transition on the common council,” Brock said. “I ask the voters to weigh the value of my work ethic and proven commitment to everyone.”

Brock also rolled out endorsements from multiple labor groups and a number of First Ward constituents.

This would be Brock’s fifth term on common council. In her time, she’s been vocal in calling for ethics investigations into former Mayor Svante Myrick.

Matos is also running on the Working Families Party line. She’s a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and the Solidarity Slate of similarly aligned progressive candidates in Ithaca.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
