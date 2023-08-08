Cynthia Brock continues reelection bid for Ithaca Common Council despite primary loss

Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock is planning to stay in her race for reelection for Ithaca Common Council, despite losing June’s Democratic primary to Kayla Matos.

Brock announced Tuesday she will continue her bid for reelection on the independent Ithacans for Progress line.

She said she has a proven track record of working on local issues.

“I’m running to stand with the people of Ithaca and to provide institutional knowledge, continuity in governance, stability in transition on the common council,” Brock said. “I ask the voters to weigh the value of my work ethic and proven commitment to everyone.”

Brock also rolled out endorsements from multiple labor groups and a number of First Ward constituents.

This would be Brock’s fifth term on common council. In her time, she’s been vocal in calling for ethics investigations into former Mayor Svante Myrick.

Matos is also running on the Working Families Party line. She’s a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and the Solidarity Slate of similarly aligned progressive candidates in Ithaca.