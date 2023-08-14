© 2023 WSKG

News

Appeals court to hear Broome County redistricting case

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
A mid-level appeals court will hear arguments in litigation over Broome County's legislative districts.
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
A New York appellate court will hear arguments in a case that could, again, potentially upend district maps for the Broome County legislature.

Earlier this year, a lower court tossed out the district maps for the county legislature. The judge found that the current maps violate a state law barring county legislature districts from varying in population size by more than five percent.

Lawyers for Broome County appealed that decision earlier this year. That appeal is now moving forward, and the appellate division scheduled the case to be considered in its November term.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden
