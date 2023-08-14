Appeals court to hear Broome County redistricting case

A New York appellate court will hear arguments in a case that could, again, potentially upend district maps for the Broome County legislature.

Earlier this year, a lower court tossed out the district maps for the county legislature. The judge found that the current maps violate a state law barring county legislature districts from varying in population size by more than five percent.

Lawyers for Broome County appealed that decision earlier this year. That appeal is now moving forward, and the appellate division scheduled the case to be considered in its November term.