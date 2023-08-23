Southern Tier libraries will receive $1.5 million for construction projects

Libraries across the Southern Tier will receive a total of over $1.6 million in state funding for construction projects.

The funding comes from the State Aid for Library Construction Program. Capital funds totaling $34 million were allocated for public library construction and broadband infrastructure in this year’s state budget.

In Cortland and Broome counties, four public libraries will receive nearly $900,000. The funds will go toward projects ranging from new air conditioning systems to improved community spaces and accessibility features.

Josias Bartrem, director at Broome County Public Library, said libraries have become much more than a place to pick up books. They’re cooling centers when temperatures spike and warming centers in the winter. They offer Wi-Fi, social services, and even fresh produce.

“Libraries are picking up a lot of work that used to be done by other institutions in our society,” Bartrem said. “And the libraries really have become community centers, in that we’re one of the few spaces in a community that is open to everyone.”

The Broome County Public Library will receive over $150,000. Those funds will go toward building a new security office, improvements to their youth services deck, and new front entrance doors.

Jen Graney directs the Cortland Free Library, which will receive over $600,000 to install a new heating and air conditioning system.

“Anyone who's been to our library in the summer knows it can get to the 90s in the stacks. So this is huge,” Graney said.

State Senator Lea Webb, who represents parts of Broome, Cortland, and Tompkins counties, said over the years, libraries have done more for the community, with less funding.

“The problem with that is that when you actually do make investments they are always just kind of dropped in,” Webb said. “But they never remedy the years of underinvestment.”

Webb said this influx of funding is a good first step. But she said continued, consistent investment is necessary to keep local libraries going.