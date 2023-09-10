Utica school security guard shot during fight after high school football game

Police in Utica say a city school district security guard was shot after a high school football game Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, staff attempted to break up a fight following the game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School in the school parking lot.

Two shots were fired during the fight, one striking the unidentified security guard in the back of the head. He was described as in critical but stable condition.

The Utica Police Department is investigating and is reviewing surveillance footage and social media video to identify a suspect. Those with information are asked to call the department’s Major Crimes Unit or submit an anonymous tip online.

Utica School District Superintendent Kathleen Davis said all on-campus activities Sunday and after-school activities Monday are canceled and that counseling is being made available to students.

