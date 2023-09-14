© 2023 WSKG

News

Broome County executive outlines spending plans for 2024

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
Published September 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG
During his budget address, County Executive Jason Garnar pushed a reduction in county property taxes for residents, investments in local commercial developments and raises for county employees.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the details of the county’s recommended 2024 budget Wednesday.

Garnar said the $447 million budget will include a focus on workforce development, capital improvements and affordable housing.

Garnar emphasized what he said is the county’s lowest unemployment rate since 1990, as well as a reduction in residents’ property taxes.

“We've grown our overall tax base, with property values going up 30%. And because of the growth, and year after year of responsible budgeting, we are once again cutting taxes for the people of Broome County,” Garnar said.

One priority in the budget, Garnar said, was investing in the county’s employees. That includes people working in social services, emergency response and other departments.

“Over the past seven years, we have upgraded more than 500 positions in Broome County,” Garnar said.

In 2024, he added, the county is investing an additional $3.4 million more to employees. Garnar said this includes a raise for members of CSEA, the county’s largest union.

The county budget will also include plans to offer more affordable housing in the community.

“We are adding a new position in our Department of Social Services that will be dedicated to assisting those searching for housing,” Garnar said. “And we'll build on our efforts to grow the number of available housing units.”

Garnar referenced a project to offer affordable housing units to seniors in Endicott, as well as housing developments at the former IBM country club site in Johnson City.

The 2024 budget will also include services for people with substance use disorder, public safety improvements and an increase for the county’s veterans fund.

The full 2024 budget is available on the county’s website.

