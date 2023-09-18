Ithaca Common Council to consider encampment policy, Cornell agreement in special meeting

The Ithaca Common Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday to consider two major pieces of legislation.

Protestors organized by the Democratic Socialists of America took to Ho Plaza on Cornell University’s campus to protest the proposed funding agreement with the city Monday.

The city’s and Cornell’s negotiators announced the preliminary agreement last week. Under the draft terms, the university would pay Ithaca $4 million a year for the next 20 years. That’s an increase from the $1.6 million the university pays now.

Some alderpersons, like Jorge Definidi, said they plan to oppose ratifying the agreement.

“I don’t feel like this deal goes far enough. We need a larger financial commitment with a shorter term for the contract,” Defindini said.

Also being considered is legislation to legalize camping on a city-owned piece of land known as the "Jungle". The purpose being to help control existing homeless encampments on the property behind Walmart on Ithaca’s west end.