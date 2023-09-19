Binghamton mayor announces details of city's 2024 budget

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham outlined spending plans in the city’s 2024 budget during an address to the city council last week. Kraham said the $99.4 million budget will include investments in housing, public safety and infrastructure.

The budget involves a tax increase of 1.7 percent.

Kraham said the budget will prioritize infrastructure improvements, invest in affordable housing projects and continue funding its “housing prosecutor” position to go after absentee landlords and lock down “nuisance” properties. He praised recent development projects in the city’s downtown, south side, and First Ward neighborhoods.

“In 2024, the city will spend more than $3 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to support community development projects in low-income neighborhoods, address housing needs and prevent homelessness,” Kraham said.

Kraham said the city will work with Broome County to develop a new social services position focused on housing issues. He said the budget includes $9 million in repairs and upgrades to streets, sidewalks, and water and sewer lines, as well as a raise for Department of Public Works employees.

Kraham said the city has faced fiscal and personnel challenges in recent years. He said a spike in retirements has led to short-staffing in the city’s police and fire departments.

“The number of vacancies in the police department has grown with recent retirements and career changes, meaning that 27 officers we are down… roughly 20% of our manpower,” Kraham said. “Since the start of 2022, manpower shortages have meant $175,000 in overtime, just to help keep the shifts at minimum staffing.”

The 2024 budget will include pay raises for Binghamton police. Kraham said it will also invest in the city’s fire department, including the replacement of two fire trucks.