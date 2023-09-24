Broome County now taking applications for its Small Community Fund grant program

Broome County is now accepting applications for its Small Community Fund grant program.

The program helps local nonprofits and municipalities with projects to support the community, especially smaller projects that might not have other ways of getting funding. The grant amounts range from $1,200 to $30,000.

“The Small Community Fund is helping local governments and organizations make investments they couldn’t otherwise,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Enhancements to public safety, infrastructure upgrades, and improving recreation have all been made possible with this fund.”

County officials say since 2018 when the grant fund was created, it has supported over 90 projects in the community.

GiGi’s Playhouse Southern Tier is a nonprofit that offers free services and programming for people with Down syndrome and their families. They received a grant from the Small Community Fund this spring.

Anna Bruce, board president of the organization, said the grant money helped them move to a better location at the Oakdale Commons.

“It helps not only because it's increasing our square footage, so that will allow more families and participants to be able to come and safely participate in our programs,” Bruce said. “But it also increases our visibility and accessibility within the community, which is huge.”

This is the grant program’s sixth round of funding. County officials said this year, more than $1 million was budgeted for community improvement projects.