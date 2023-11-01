© 2023 WSKG

Jury finds former Binghamton restaurant owners not guilty in Colonial rape trial

WSKG | By Tom Magnarelli
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Three men arrested in relation to an incident near The Colonial, a restaurant in Binghamton, were arraigned at the Broome County courthouse on Thursday. (Vaughn Golden/WSKG)
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG News
Broome County Courthouse.

Two former Binghamton restaurant owners have been found not guilty of sexual assault and rape.

The Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin reports a Broome County jury deliberated for two hours Tuesday afternoon, before acquitting Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen.

Kweller was charged with first-degree rape of a 21-year-old woman. Rindgen was charged with sexual abuse of the same woman.

The allegations prompted protests in downtown Binghamton in 2021, and the closing of the Colonial and Dos Rios bar and restaurants.

WIVT reports, after leaving the courthouse yesterday, Kweller said he has always maintained his innocence.
Tom Magnarelli
See stories by Tom Magnarelli