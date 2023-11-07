Election 2023: Results from some of the races we’re watching
Here are the results from some of the races we’re watching around the Southern Tier. This page will be updated throughout the night. Click here for background on some of the races.
Broome County
District attorney
Matthew T. Ryan (D, WF) | 52.26%
F. Paul Battisti (R, C) | 45.74%
Districts Reporting: 35/133
Village of Endicott Mayor
Larry Coppola (D, WF) | 49.37%
Nicholas Burlingame (R, C) | 42.64%
Linda S. Jackson (E) | 7.98%
Districts Reporting: 0/7
Town of Vestal Supervisor
Maria Sexton (D) | 57.81%
Theodore C. Wolf (R) | 22.40%
John Schaffer (C) | 19.68%
Districts Reporting: 0/18
Tompkins County
Ithaca Mayor
Robert G. Cantelmo (D, WF) | 88.65%
Janis C. Kelly (R) | 9.82%
Districts Reporting: 0 of 14
Steuben County
County Legislator (2nd District)
Joe Tobia (D) | 79.94%
Alison M. Hunt (R) | 19.23%
Districts Reporting: ?
Local referendums
In the towns of Addison and Wheeler, town proposition one asks voters to abolish the elected office of highway superintendent and approve an appointed position instead.
Addison
Yes: | 50.00%
No: | 43.75%
Districts Reporting: ?
Wheeler
Yes: | 46.66%
No: | 46.66%
Districts Reporting: ?
Chemung County
City of Elmira - Mayor
Jim Hassell (D) | 52.40%
Daniel J. Mandell, Jr. (R, C) | 47.60%
Districts Reporting: 27/31
Ballot Measures
County proposition one asks whether term limits of the county executive should be approved. This measure would limit the position to three, four-year consecutive terms. County proposition two asks the same question for county legislators. County proposition three seeks public authorization for the 2024 budget of the Library District for $3.7 million.
County Proposition One
Yes: | 89.98%
No: | 10.02%
Districts Reporting: 81/89
County Proposition Two
Yes: | 87.48%
No: | 12.52%
Districts Reporting: 81/89
County Proposition Three
Yes: | 76.38%
No: | 23.62%
Districts Reporting: 81/89
New York State
There are two proposals on the ballot: Proposal 1 changes the way small city school districts can borrow money. Proposal 2 allows municipalities to access more funds for sewer lines and other infrastructure.
Proposal 1:
Yes: | 64.08 %
No: | 25.39 %
Districts Reporting: 4,061 of 13,255
Proposal 2:
Yes: | 66.64 %
No: | 22.32 %
Districts Reporting: 4,061 of 13,305
For more results, check your local board of elections website: