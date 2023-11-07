Election 2023: Results from some of the races we’re watching

Here are the results from some of the races we’re watching around the Southern Tier. This page will be updated throughout the night. Click here for background on some of the races.



Broome County

District attorney

Matthew T. Ryan (D, WF) | 52.26%

F. Paul Battisti (R, C) | 45.74%

Districts Reporting: 35/133

Village of Endicott Mayor

Larry Coppola (D, WF) | 49.37%

Nicholas Burlingame (R, C) | 42.64%

Linda S. Jackson (E) | 7.98%

Districts Reporting: 0/7

Town of Vestal Supervisor

Maria Sexton (D) | 57.81%

Theodore C. Wolf (R) | 22.40%

John Schaffer (C) | 19.68%

Districts Reporting: 0/18



Tompkins County

Ithaca Mayor

Robert G. Cantelmo (D, WF) | 88.65%

Janis C. Kelly (R) | 9.82%

Districts Reporting: 0 of 14

Steuben County

County Legislator (2nd District)

Joe Tobia (D) | 79.94%

Alison M. Hunt (R) | 19.23%

Districts Reporting: ?

Local referendums

In the towns of Addison and Wheeler, town proposition one asks voters to abolish the elected office of highway superintendent and approve an appointed position instead.

Addison

Yes: | 50.00%

No: | 43.75%

Districts Reporting: ?

Wheeler

Yes: | 46.66%

No: | 46.66%

Districts Reporting: ?

Chemung County

City of Elmira - Mayor

Jim Hassell (D) | 52.40%

Daniel J. Mandell, Jr. (R, C) | 47.60%

Districts Reporting: 27/31

Ballot Measures

County proposition one asks whether term limits of the county executive should be approved. This measure would limit the position to three, four-year consecutive terms. County proposition two asks the same question for county legislators. County proposition three seeks public authorization for the 2024 budget of the Library District for $3.7 million.

County Proposition One

Yes: | 89.98%

No: | 10.02%

Districts Reporting: 81/89

County Proposition Two

Yes: | 87.48%

No: | 12.52%

Districts Reporting: 81/89

County Proposition Three

Yes: | 76.38%

No: | 23.62%

Districts Reporting: 81/89

New York State

There are two proposals on the ballot: Proposal 1 changes the way small city school districts can borrow money. Proposal 2 allows municipalities to access more funds for sewer lines and other infrastructure.

Proposal 1:

Yes: | 64.08 %

No: | 25.39 %

Districts Reporting: 4,061 of 13,255

Proposal 2:

Yes: | 66.64 %

No: | 22.32 %

Districts Reporting: 4,061 of 13,305

For more results, check your local board of elections website:

Broome County

Tompkins County

Steuben County

Chemung County

New York State

