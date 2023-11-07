Pennsylvania election 2023: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for Nov. 7
Election Day 2023 in Pennsylvania is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has got you covered.
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, voters across the commonwealth will select a new state Supreme Court justice and new judges to sit on Commonwealth and Superior Courts. They will also determine whether two judges on Superior Court will get another term.
In various parts of the state, Pennsylvanians will also vote in municipal elections, for offices like mayor, and school board.
Before you submit your ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need in order to vote.
First, the basics:
- Make sure you’re registered. You can check your voter registration status on the Department of State website. Unfortunately, if you’re not already registered, it’s too late to vote in this election cycle.
- It also is too late to request a mail ballot if you haven’t already. If you have, you can track your mail ballot on the Department of State’s Election Ballot Status website. In order to be counted, your ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Read more about mail ballots and how to properly fill them out.
- If you plan to vote in-person, you can find your polling place online.
- You need to bring a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a passport if it’s your first time voting at your polling location. You can find the full list of acceptable IDs on Pennsylvania’s official election website.
- For general voting and election resources, read Spotlight PA’s election guides on our 2023 Election Center.
- Still have questions? You can reach out to your county election office for answers. Find contact information for your local county on the Pennsylvania election website.
Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:
- To see a sample ballot, search for your local county on the Department of State Voting and Election website, then follow the link to your official county website, where you will be able to find a digital sample ballot. If you have any questions or have issues finding this information, contact your local county election office for support.
- All voters will have two options for one vacant seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Daniel McCaffery (D) and Carolyn Carluccio (R). Read Spotlight PA’s guide on these candidates and our court explainer to learn more about what the state Supreme Court does and why it matters.
- All voters will have four options for two vacant seats on Pennsylvania’s Superior Court: Jill Beck (D), Timika Lane (D), Maria Battista (R), and Harry F Smail Jr. (R). Read Spotlight PA’s guide on these candidates and our court explainer to learn more about what the Superior Court is responsible for.
- All voters will be presented with two judicial retention questions for Superior Court judges, one for Jack Panella and the other for Victor P. Stabile. To learn about the records of the two judges up for retention, read Spotlight PA’s guide.
- All voters will have two options for one vacant seat on Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court: Matt Wolf (D) or Megan Martin (R). Read Spotlight PA’s guide on these candidates and our explainer to learn more about what the Commonwealth Court does.
- To learn about how these elected judges can shape policy on some of the most pressing issues in our commonwealth, check out Spotlight PA’s interactive tool, where you can explore pivotal cases and decisions from the Supreme, Superior, and Commonwealth Courts on issues from abortion to education, and more.
There will be no statewide proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. However, there may be local ballot questions depending on where you live.
In some counties, voters will also be voting in municipal elections, which may include offices for mayor, city council, municipal court, Court of Common Pleas, and more.
Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to know exactly which races you will be voting for.
Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage, including candidate and election guides, court explainers, important cases, and more, at our 2023 Election Center.
A complete listing of Spotlight PA voter guides:
- Complete guide to the candidates for Pennsylvania Supreme Court
- Complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth, Superior Courts
- What to know about the judicial retention questions on Pa. ballots
- Complete guide to who is on the ballot, when to vote & more
- Interactive tool: Why judges matter
- Pa. Supreme Court 101: What it is, why it matters, and more
- Pa. Superior Court 101: What it is, why it matters, and more
- Pa. Commonwealth Court 101: What it is, why it matters, and more
En Español:
- Una guía de los candidatos a la Corte Suprema del estado
- Una guía de los candidatos a la Commonwealth y las Cortes Superiores
- Elecciones Pa. 2023: Una guía completa sobre quién está en la papeleta, cuándo votar, cómo votar, dónde votar, la emisión de votos por correo y más
- Elecciones Pa. 2023: Lo que hay que saber sobre las preguntas de retención judicial en la papeleta de noviembre
- Elecciones Pa. 2023: Todo lo que necesita saber para solicitar, llenar y devolver su voto por correo