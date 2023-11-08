Election results in Chemung, Steuben counties

Voters around the Southern Tier showed up at the polls Tuesday. Chemung County had several big races and referendums on the ballot.

In the city of Elmira, incumbent Republican Mayor Daniel Mandell won reelection. He defeated Democrat Jim Hassell. This will be Mandell’s third term as the city’s top official.

There were a few close races for the Elmira City Council.

Incumbent Democrat Nick Grasso leads challenger Republican Patrick Griffin by more than 20 votes in District 1.

In District 2, Democrat Corey Cooke leads challenger Charles Cerio by less than 10 votes.

Newcomer and Democrat Gary Brinn leads incumbent Republican Mark Franchi in District 4 by a single vote.

Democrat Jackie Wilson leads in District 5.

And voters in District 6 put incumbent Republican Nanette Moss back in the city council seat for her second term.

Results are unofficial until the election is certified and all absentee and affidavit ballots are counted.

Voters in Chemung County overwhelmingly voted in favor of ballot measures that set term limits for county legislators and the county executive. The measures limit the positions to three, four-year consecutive terms.

Voters also authorized the 2024 budget of the Chemung County Library District for $3.7 million.

In Steuben County, Democrat Joe Tobia won the legislature seat for District 2 in the city of Corning over his opponent, Republican Alison Hunt.

Tobia will take over the seat currently held by Steve Maio. He will serve a four-year term in this position.

Hunt remains the Eighth Ward Corning city councilperson. This is her third term in this position.

Voters in the towns of Addison and Wheeler voted against ballot measures and chose to keep the elected office of highway superintendent.

Voters in the town of Pulteney approved an increase in the budget for the Pulteney Free Library by $3,450 for a total sum of $49,460, annually.