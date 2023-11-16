© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Write-in candidate leads in Ithaca council race heading to recount

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
Tompkins County Board of Elections Commissioners Stephen DeWitt and Alanna Congdon finished counting ballots in the close 4th and 5th Ward Common Council races Thursday morning.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG News
Tompkins County Board of Elections commissioners Stephen DeWitt and Alanna Congdon finished counting ballots in two close common council races Thursday morning.

A write-in candidate has likely won a seat on the Ithaca Common Council. Cornell University student Patrick Kuehl ran a surprise campaign for the four-year seat in the city’s 4th Ward, and has secured 49 votes in the low-turnout district.

This comes after the Tompkins County Board of Elections finished counting all affidavit, absentee and write-in ballots Thursday morning. Kuehl leads Democratic incumbent Jorge Defendini by just nine votes.

The race will require a hand recount after results are certified next week. Under New York state law, any race with a margin of victory of 20 votes or less requires a hand recount.

Democratic elections Commissioner Stephen Dewitt said the recount will likely happen after Thanksgiving.

Another close race for an Ithaca Common Council seat was in the city’s 5th Ward. Democrat Clyde Lederman defeated Jason Houghton, who ran on the Ithacans for Progress line, by 25 votes.
Tags
News ithacaelection 2023ithaca common council
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
See stories by Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member