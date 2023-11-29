After recount, Binghamton Democrats win 6 of 7 council seats, 1 race still tied

Binghamton Democrats have won six of seven seats on the city council after a final vote recount in two close races Tuesday. One last seat remains up in the air, with the candidates tied.

In the 7th District, Democratic challenger Michael Dundon won against incumbentRepublican City Council Member Thomas Scanlon by four votes.

In the race for the 6th District, Democrat Rebecca Rathmell and the Republican incumbent Council Member Phillip Strawn are tied at 550 votes each.

Democrats already secured a super majority on election night. But if they win the 6th District seat as well, all city council positions will be held by Democrats.

According to a statement from the Binghamton City Democratic Committee, state law requires the city council to appoint someone to the 6th District seat in January. A special election would then be held to fill the position. A date has not been set.