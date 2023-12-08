Pennsylvania man charged with Tioga Downs fire that killed 30 horses is arraigned in court

The Pennsylvania man charged with starting a fire that killed dozens of horses at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort was arraigned in Tioga County Court Friday.

Prosecutors said the Nov. 9 fire destroyed a barn, injured a trainer and killed 30 horses and one cat.

A sweeping, 105-count indictment charges Boyd Fenton, 32, of Athens, Pennsylvania with felony arson, assault and burglary. The charges also include 38 counts of felony criminal mischief and 30 counts of “interference with or injury to certain domestic animals,” a felony charge.

Fenton pled not guilty to all charges. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. Defense motions in the case are due Jan. 22.