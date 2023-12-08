© 2023 WSKG

Pennsylvania man charged with Tioga Downs fire that killed 30 horses is arraigned in court

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
Published December 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST
Tioga County Court, where Boyd Fenton was arraigned Friday morning on charges of arson, assault and burglary in the Tioga Downs Casino Resort and Racetrack fire earlier this month.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG News
Tioga County Court, where Boyd Fenton was arraigned Friday morning on charges of arson, assault and burglary in the fire at Tioga Downs Casino Resort earlier this month.

The Pennsylvania man charged with starting a fire that killed dozens of horses at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort was arraigned in Tioga County Court Friday.

Prosecutors said the Nov. 9 fire destroyed a barn, injured a trainer and killed 30 horses and one cat.

A sweeping, 105-count indictment charges Boyd Fenton, 32, of Athens, Pennsylvania with felony arson, assault and burglary. The charges also include 38 counts of felony criminal mischief and 30 counts of “interference with or injury to certain domestic animals,” a felony charge.

Fenton pled not guilty to all charges. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. Defense motions in the case are due Jan. 22.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
