Molinaro, Langworthy call for more border security amid talks to fund Ukraine, Israel

Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Washington continue to negotiate over a funding package to aid Ukraine and Israel, while also making changes to border security and immigration policy.

President Biden has requested $110 billion in funding.

Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro represents parts of the Southern Tier. He said while he believes the United States should support Ukraine in its war against Russia, lawmakers must prioritize border security.

"We adopted a border security bill," Molinaro said. "The president and Senate have yet to come to the table with a proposal as they complete their negotiations. We've said that taking action to protect America's border is a priority. We can do both of these things at the same time, but we must do both of these things at the same time."

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Rep. Nick Langworthy meets with officials at the Elmira Fire Department Headquarters. (From left to right) Langworthy, Andrew Mallow, Tom O'Mara, Dan Mandell.

Southern Tier Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy said border security is a top priority over sending aid to Ukraine.

“If the president is serious about wanting more funding for Ukraine right away, he should secure the southern border," Langworthy said. "I can't in good faith send more money to that war until we know that we have a halt to the invasion of the United States at the southern border.”

Langworthy also said he wants NATO allies to provide funding for Ukraine at the same levels as the U.S.

Negotiations over a deal are likely to drag into next year.



Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden last week. According to NPR, the inquiry stems from allegations that Biden and his family engaged in an "influence peddling" scheme and took payments from foreign entities.

Langworthy sits on the House oversight committee, which is investigating the president. He said Congress passed the impeachment inquiry to gather the facts. He said the Bidens need to answer questions.

“You have a family that has multiple family members that have created over 20 L.L.C.s that have taken over $20 million in funds from foreign entities, some sponsored by the governments that, you know, the United States certainly puts a lot of aid into," Langworthy said. "This has been going on for many years, that those funds had been transferred across 11 different family members, including to President Biden himself. We now, even though they denied that, we now have clear, crystal clear proof that he's received funds from the questionable accounts.”

Congressional Democrats and the White House say the inquiry is politically motivated. Even some Republicans have concerns that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

Rep. Molinaro said further investigation into the Bidens is needed.

"I believe there are issues of impropriety," Molinaro said. "I do believe the president's son engaged in influence peddling. And whether or not that infects or affects the president is the right and the responsibility of Congress to ask questions."

Republicans in the House voted along party lines to approve the inquiry last week.

