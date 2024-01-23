New York Democrats push for protection of the Affordable Care Act

A record number of Americans signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace before enrollment ended last week. But after former President Donald Trump recently vowed to repeal the ACA, Democrats have rallied in support of it.

State Sen. Lea Webb gathered with local health care workers, activists and Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley in front of Binghamton City Hall last week to rally in support of the ACA. Webb called on Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro, who represents parts of the Southern Tier, to oppose any attempts by his colleagues to repeal the ACA.

“We need to have a health care system that really works for all of us,” Webb said. “And so we need to, as a state and as a country, continue to build upon the progress that's been made with the Affordable Care Act and not repeal it.”

Riley, who is running against Molinaro for New York's 19th Congressional District seat, argued Molinaro voted against implementing the ACA in the state years ago.

“Health care in this country should be a civil right, not a source of family bankruptcies and not a driver of exorbitant corporate profits,” Riley said. "That's my view. That's my values. Marc Molinaro, your current congressman, he has a totally different set of views on this.”

In a statement, Molinaro said he would not vote for a plan if it repeals the ACA, “without a viable replacement.” He also said he would not vote for any plan that threatens the coverage of patients with pre-existing conditions.