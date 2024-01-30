Langworthy says Stefanik a contender for Trump’s VP pick, says Haley should drop out of presidential primary

During a recent visit to the village of Painted Post, Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy said Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has no path forward in the Republican presidential primaries.

Langworthy, who represents parts of the Southern Tier said Haley should drop out, thus ending her bid to become the first female president of the United States.

Earlier this month, Langworthy endorsed former President Donald Trump as the GOP nominee. Trump won the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

Langworthy, who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, said Haley’s loss in New Hampshire sealed her fate in the competition.

“It didn't happen for her,” expressed Langworthy. “She lost by 11 points in a two person race. And there's no other state that is even remotely close to showing her with a path to victory. There's nothing that's going to change in this race, she's had over a year on the campaign trail. Everybody else has figured it out. She's the only one that hasn't.”

Haley is determined to stay in the race at least for another month. Her home state of South Carolina holds its Republican presidential primary on Feb. 24.

Langworthy said Haley is going to get “destroyed” in South Carolina by 30 points.

Langworthy also said North Country Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is a contender to be Donald Trump's vice presidential pick. Her loyalty to Trump during his administration is why she’s a top pick for second in command, according to Langworthy.

“She's certainly been a strong advocate [of] President Trump's and has worked very hard for his candidacy and defended him in the impeachment,” said Langworthy. “So, they've got a great trusting relationship. So I think she will, you know, certainly be on that list that he's going to consider.”

Stefanik has repeated Trump's false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In 2022, some critics said her campaign ads echoed the racist conspiracy theory known as "replacement theory".

Langworthy said any decision about the No. 2 spot will happen closer to the Republican National Convention this summer.

Langworthy is currently running for reelection. Prior to his election to the House of Representatives, Langworthy was the state GOP chair from 2019-2022. He was elected to Congress in 2022.